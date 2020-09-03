UNC-Wilmington Nabs In-State Sprinter Morgan Kondratick for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Raleigh Swimming Association’s Morgan Kondratick is the latest in a flurry of UNC-Wilmington verbal commits for next fall.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UNC Wilmington next fall! I’d like to thank my coaches, family, friends & my RSA family for helping me get to this point. I am eager to take advantage of all of the opportunities UNCW has to offer me! #hawkyeah

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.88

100 free – 52.31

200 free – 1:55.05

100 back – 59.24

100 fly – 58.86

A sprinter, Kondratick’s best event is the 50 free. She finished eighth in the 100 free and 11th in the 50 free at the 2020 North Carolina 4A HS Championships representing Holly Springs High School.

UNC-Wilmington was led by now-senior Evan Arsenault in the sprint free events last season. Arsenault was the 2020 CAA champion in the 50 free (22.34), while she was third in the 100 free (49.17/48.95 in prelims) and fourth in the 200 free (1:49.18).

Last year, Kondratick would’ve been UNC-Wilmington’s #4 50 freestyler with her lifetime best. She would’ve also been just .07 from making the CAA B-final in the 50 free.

Kondratick joins Peyton Wilson, Katie Knorr, Reece Alexander, Sarah Rogillio and Molly Braun in UNC-Wilmington’s class of 2025.

