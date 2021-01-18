Best Times from Woodbury and Murdock Lead Cranbrook Kingswood to MHSAA D3 Title

MHSAA Girls Swimming & Diving Division III Championships

January 15-16th, 2021

Lake Orion High School, Lake Orion, MI

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Meet Page

FULL MEET RESULTS

2019 Results

TEAM STANDINGS (TOP 5)

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood – 379 Hamilton High School – 199 Bloomfield Hills Marion – 192 Holland Christian – 161 Bay City John Glenn – 113

Cranbrook Kingswood took the MHSAA Girls DIII state title this past weekend, taking all 3 relays, as well as a few individual events.

Gwen Woodbury, a Cranbrook senior and Ohio State Buckeyes recruit, was dominant in her individual races. Woodbury took the 200 free with a 1:48.31, breaking the Lake Orion pool record of 1:49.56. She got her hand on the wall first by over 5 seconds, and the swim marked a new personal best for Woodbury by .54 seconds. Woodbury went on to win the 100 free with another personal best of 50.29 (previous best – 50.96). The swim was another pool record, breaking Ashley Turak’s mark of 50.82, and was good enough to win by over 2 seconds.

Woodbury was also a member of the Cranbrook 200 free and 400 free relays, both of which won state titles. In the 200 free relay, Charlotte DeSantos led the Cranbrook squad off in 25.03, with Hale Oal diving in 2nd for a 24.37, Charlotte Trunsky splitting 23.65 on the 3rd leg, and Woodbury anchoring in a field-leading 22.93. The Crabrook squad of (DeSantos (55.04), Trunsky (53.53), Justine Murdock (51.86), and Woodbury (50.41) clocked a 3:30.83, winning the event by a whopping 8 seconds.

Cranbrook also won the 200 medley relay with a 1:46.45, finishing as the only team in the field to break 1:50. Justine Murdock led the squad off with a speedy 25.67 back split, and was followed by Serena Hao (30.67), Hale Oal (25.77), and Allison O’Donnell (24.34).

Justine Murdock, a Cranbrook senior and Northwestern recruit, won the 200 IM by 4 seconds, swimming a 2:05.25. The swim marks a .37 second drop from Murdock’s personal best. She used her fly/back speed to get out to a fast start, splitting 26.80 on fly and 29.98 on back for a 56.78 on the first 100. Murdock went on to win the 100 back as well, swimming a 55.04, which was just a bit off her personal best of 54.36.

Ginger McMahon, a University Liggett junior, won the 100 breast with a 1:03.31, getting her hands on the wall 1st by 3 seconds. McMahon won the event as a freshman 2 years ago, but didn’t compete at the state meet last year. The 1:03.31 comes in just off her personal best of 1:03.17, which she swam just a month ago.

Flint Powers Catholic senior Lara Wujciak won the 100 fly by a sizable margin, swimming a 56.77. The swim came in just off her personal best of 56.61, which she just swam a month ago at the OLY Invite.

Plainwell HS junior Riley Nugent won the 500 free for the 3rd-straight year, keeping her perfect in the event at the DIII state meet. Nugent clocked a 5:06.47, which was a bit off her previous winning times and her personal best of 5:00.01, however, it was plenty enough to get another state title under her belt.

Gwen Eisenbeis (Williamston HS) took the 50 free with a 23.87, coming out on top in a photo-finish with Hamilton’s Hannah Fathman (23.88). Otsego HS junior Abie Sullivan dominated the diving event, winning by over 100 points. Sullivan tallied up a total score of 455.50.