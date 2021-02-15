George Mason Picks Up NCAP Backstroker Troy Durocher (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Troy Durocher of Nation’s Capital Swim Club has verbally committed to George Mason for fall 2021. Durocher is a senior at Riverbend High School.

Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swim and academic career at George Mason University. I would like to express my gratitude towards my family, friends, coaches, and team for their help along the way. GO PATRIOTS!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.93

100 back – 50.12

200 back – 1:49.50

100 fly – 51.55

200 fly – 1:52.72

Durocher is primarily a backstroker, and he hit lifetime bests in both backstroke events at the 2020 Winter 18 & Under Championships. He’s improved a ton since the pandemic; before March 2020, his lifetime bests were 52.05/1:54.74 in back and 53.81/2:01.57 in fly.

George Mason just graduated Logan Eubanks, the 2020 Atlantic-10 100 back champion (46.65), and Ryan Donnelly, the 2020 Atlantic-10 200 back champion (1:44.08). Durocher comes in with a 200 back time that would’ve made the A-final at the 2020 A-10 Championships, where George Mason won the team title.

Durocher joins Alexander Franklin in George Mason’s class of 2021.

