The Hungry Swimmer: All About Oatmeal 3.0

Back at it again with some dreamy oatmeal bowl recipes! For those of you who are new here- my alter ego is the “Oatmeal Queen”, so naturally it makes sense to share with you some of my favorite recipes to step up your oatmeal game.

Not only is oatmeal a great source of high quality energy, but it is such a versatile food that can be enjoyed in so many ways! Check out these mouth watering oatmeal recipes below.

Vanilla Protein Peanut Butter Oatmeal

Ingredients

½ cup oats

½ cup almond milk

Dash of cinnamon

1 scoop vegan vanilla protein

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp powdered peanut butter

1 tbsp chia seeds

Topped with creamy peanut butter & ½ banana

Essentially, there are two ways you can make oatmeal- in the microwave or on the stovetop. For ease, I prefer using the microwave, but either way works!

First, combine oats and almond milk in a bowl and microwave for 1:00. Remove and stir in the cinnamon, vegan vanilla protein (I used Nuzest), vanilla extract and powdered peanut butter. If this mixture becomes too thick, add in another drop of almond milk or water to ensure that you are able to stir out all of the clumps. Slowly stir in the chia seeds and microwave for another :30. Once you remove the bowl from the microwave, top with ~2 tbsp creamy peanut butter and banana slices and enjoy 🙂

Creamy Caramel Dark Chocolate Chip Oatmeal

Ingredients

½ cup oats

½ cup almond milk

1 egg white

Dash of cinnamon

1 tsp maca powder

1 tsp date syrup

Topped with creamy almond butter, kiwi & dark chocolate chips

Just as the first recipe, start with combining the oats and almond milk in a bowl and microwave for 1:00. Remove and stir in the cinnamon, maca powder and egg white. Microwave for another :40 and stir to ensure that the egg white is fully cooked. If the egg white is still runny, I recommend stirring then microwaving for another :20; Next, stir in the date syrup and top with ~2 tbsp creamy almond butter and dark chocolate chips. Enjoy 🙂

Vanilla Matcha Oatmeal

Ingredients

½ cup oats

½ cup almond milk

1 tsp matcha powder

1 scoop vegan vanilla protein

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp chia seeds

Topped with matcha almond butter & ½ banana

Same first steps as the previous recipes- combine the oats and almond milk in a bowl and microwave for 1:00. Remove and stir in the matcha powder, vanilla protein and vanilla extract. Add in a splash of almond milk to get rid of any remaining clumps from the powders. Next, stir in the chia seeds and top with ~2 tbsp matcha almond butter and banana slices. Enjoy 🙂

About Zoe Gregorace

Zoe Gregorace is currently studying Nutrition Policy at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and recently graduated from Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and was a proud member of the Tufts Swimming and Diving team (Go Jumbos!). During her 16 year career as a competitive swimmer, she developed a passion for sports nutrition. She enjoys writing on the topic of nutrition, health and wellness and posts her meal creations on her Instagram page @whatzoeeeats. As a former college swimmer, she strives to share recipes and nutrition tips to promote balanced eating and optimize sports performance.