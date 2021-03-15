Gianna Leffler Commits to Butler with 100 Back PR Faster than School Record

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Gianna Leffler of the Lake Erie Silver Dolphins in Ohio has committed to Butler University for this coming fall. Leffler is a senior at Mayfield High School in Cleveland.

I could not be more excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Butler University. Huge thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches who have helped me along to way. Go Dawgs!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 back – 56.18

200 back – 2:03.59

100 free – 53.92

Leffler is primarily a backstroker, and she recently placed 17th in the 100 back at the 2021 Ohio HS Division State Championships. In 2020, she scored in the B-final, taking 12th place.

Last season, Leffler’s lifetime best in the 100 back would’ve made her Butler’s top 100 backstroker by roughly a full second, and she’s actually ahead of the school record (56.55) from 2018. She should be an immediate contributor for them; Butler finished fifth at the 2020 Big East Championships, and Leffler would’ve finished top-five in the 100 back and in the 200 back B-final at that meet with her lifetime bests.

Leffler joins Alani Hightower and Caroline Colombo this coming fall as part of Butler’s class of 2025.

