Carmel Swim Club’s Alani Hightower Sends Verbal to Butler (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alani Hightower of Carmel Swim Club has verbally committed to Butler University for this fall. Hightower is a senior at North Central High School.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Butler University. Having offers from several amazing universities made this decision quite difficult. However, I know that Butler is the best fit for me academically and athletically. Butler will prepare me to further my studies in Psychology and Spanish, provides me with the opportunity to study abroad, and allows me to swim at the D1 level while staying close to home in Indiana. I can’t explain how grateful I am to Coach Mo & Coach Ryan for this amazing opportunity. In addition, I’d like to thank my coaching staff at North Central High School and Carmel Swim Club for preparing me to swim at this level. Last but certainly not least, I’d like to thank my mother for supporting me, pushing me to be my best, and always believing in me. All the sacrifices you have made helped develop me into the student, athlete, and woman I am today. I can not wait to step foot on the campus of Butler University to leave my mark. GO DAWGS!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.48

100 free – 52.54

100 fly – 57.98

200 IM – 2:06.47

Hightower won her IHSAA Sectional 200 IM title all four years of high school, and she’s qualified for IHSAA State all four years, too. She recently competed at the 2021 IHSAA State Championships, where she finished 19th in the 200 IM and 21st in the 100 fly in prelims.

Last season, Hightower would’ve been Butler’s #2 200 IMer, #2 100 freestyler and #3 100 butterflier. She would’ve scored in the 200 IM B-final at the 2020 Big East Championships, where Butler finished fifth.

Hightower joins Caroline Colombo this coming fall as part of Butler’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.