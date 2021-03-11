Butler Picks Up Sprint Freestyler/Backstroker Caroline Colombo (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Colombo of Upper Arlington High School and Upper Arlington Swim Club in Ohio has verbally committed to Butler for fall 2021.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swim careers at Butler University! A big thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who have supported and believed in me throughout this process! Can’t wait for the next 4 years as a bulldog! #GODAWGS”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.21

100 free – 52.93

200 free – 1:54.73

50 back – 26.81

100 back – 57.20

Most recently, at Ohio’s LSC Senior Champs held virtually last weekend, Colombo hit lifetime bests in the 50 free, 50 back and 100 free. Her bests in the 200 free and 100 back are also quite recent, coming from her Ohio high school district meet in February. She went on to finish 18th in the 100 back at the Ohio HS Div. I State Championships.

Colombo should take over as Butler’s top backstroker after last year’s top backstroker, Hannah Pugh, transferred to Xavier. She would’ve also been their #3 100 freestyler last season.

At the 2020 Big East Championships, Colombo would’ve scored in the B-final of the 100 back, while she wouldn’t have been far off of scoring speed in the 50/100 free.

