LSU Tigers Snag Verbal from Kentucky HS State Finalist Lily Jones (2022)

LSUhas picked up a verbal commitment from Lily Jones of Fisherville, KY for its class of 2026. She is a junior at Eastern High School, where she swims under the direction of Coach Mike Heuke. She swims club for Triton Swimming.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Louisiana State University. I’ve been so blessed to have had such supportive family, teammates, coaches, and friends by my side throughout my swimming career. Fall 2022 can’t come quick enough! Geaux Tigers!🐯💜💛

Jones was the 2020 Kentucky HS Region Five Championship runner-up in the 500 free. The Eastern High School sophomore touched third in prelims in a time of 5:05.71. She dropped 4.8 seconds in finals to go 5:00.90 for the silver medal. She also swam the 100 back, finishing 5th (57.96). Jones was a member of her school’s 200 medley and 200 free relays. Her 500 free time qualified her for the 2019 Futures Champs.

The following week, she swam the 100 back and the 500 free at the Kentucky HS State Championships. She made it back in the A-finals of both events, finishing 5th in the 500 (5:04.90) and 6th in the 100 back (57.60). She split a personal best 50 back time (27.30) leading off Eastern’s 200 medley relay. Finally, she anchored the 200 free relay, coming from behind Ryle High School to finish 6th.

She is a 2019 Winter Junior qualifier in the 200-meter backstroke. In December of 2019, she competed at the Speedo East Winter Junior Championships in the 100 and 200 back and the 500 free. She touched 108th in the 100 back, 96th in the 200 back, and 67th in the 500 free.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 56.55

200 back – 2:01.83

400 IM – 4:32.46

500 free – 5:00.90

Jones’ verbal follows that of Winter Juniors qualifier Payton Woodring. Like Jones, Woodring is a backstroke specialist. She also swims fly and mid-distance free. Both women will join the Tigers beginning in the 2022-2023 season.

