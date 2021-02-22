Winter Juniors Qualifier Payton Woodring Gives Verbal Pledge to LSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Payton Woodring from Ellijay, Georgia has announced her intention to swim at Louisiana State University in the class of 2026.

“I am beyond blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career at LSU! Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for making this dream become my reality. Fall 2022 can’t come fast enough!! #geauxtigers🐯💜💛”

A junior at Gilmer High School, she recently competed at the 2021 GHSA 1-3A State Swimming & Diving Meet where she placed 4th in the 200 free (1:52.70) and 5th in the 100 back (56.77). Both times were lifetime bests. As a sophomore she swam the 50/100 free sprint double at the state meet, coming in 5th and 4th, respectively, with 24.27 and 51.96. Those, too, were PBs.

Woodring swims year-round with Carpet Capital Aquatics Club (her CCAC teammate Roman Valdez has also verbally committed to LSU for 2022-23). Woodring is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back. She competed at 2020 U.S. Open in the 100m back, missing her PB by about a second. She swam at the Peach State 18&U Winter Championships, notching best times in the 200 back and 200 fly and finaling in the 50 free (13th), 100 back (4th), 200 back (1st), 100 fly (9th), and 200 fly (7th).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:59.01

100 back – 56.77

50 back – 27.44

100 fly – 56.46

200 fly – 2:04.07

100 free – 51.82

200 free – 1:52.70

500 free – 5:11.83

It took 54.14/1:57.28 to final in the 100/200 back at 2021 SEC Women’s Championship, where LSU finished 10th of 12 teams.

