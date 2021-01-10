LSU Picks Up Georgia 6A Champ #19 Roman Valdez (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Carpet Capital Aquatics Club sprinter Roman Valdez has verbally committed to LSU for fall 2022. A junior at Dalton High School in Georgia, Valdez ranks #19 on SwimSwam’s Top 20 Boys in the HS class of 2022.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.02

100 free – 44.90

200 free – 1:37.87

500 free – 4:36.26

100 back – 50.84

100 fly – 50.99

Valdez’s best events are the 100 and 200 free, and his speed in those helped land him a Top 20 recruiting nomination. Since the pandemic hit, he’s gone lifetime bests in the 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast (1:00.17), 200 breast (2:14.43) and 400 IM (4:05.89).

At the 2020 Georgia HS 6A State Championships, Valdez helped Dalton to a team title with two individual titles, claiming the 100 free and 200 free and hitting his current bests in both. He also swam on both of Dalton’s free relays, which both won state titles.

Valdez joins a sprint group that has been revitalized by sophomore Brooks Curry, who has quickly developed into one of the best sprinters in the NCAA. Last season, in his freshman debut, Curry won the SEC title in the 100 free and finished second in the 200 free, his 41.81 in the 100 free ranking fourth in the country for the entire season. Curry is another Georgia-to-LSU talent.

Last season, Valdez would’ve been #3 in the 200 free and #6 in the 100 free on LSU’s roster. He joins Josh Cobia, another sprinter, in LSU’s class of 2026.

