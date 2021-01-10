Lakewood Aquatics Freestyler Kyndall Hindman Commits to Youngstown State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kyndall Hindman, a senior at Los Alamitos High School in Southern California, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Youngstown State University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to Youngstown State University to further my academic and athletic career! I chose YSU for their amazing coaches and team, and I am so excited to become a part of it. From the moment I walked on campus I knew it was the place for me. Thank you so much to my coaches and teammates, as well as my friends and family for helping me get here! The support and love has been overwhelming and I would not trade it for the world. Go Penguins!!🐧❤️”

Hindman swims year-round with Lakewood Aquatics and specializes in distance free, 200 fly, and 400 IM. She missed out on a junior year season last spring due to the coronavirus shutdown, but as a sophomore she qualified for the 2019 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships in the 500 free.

In club swimming, she achieved her best 500/1650 free times last February at San Diego-Imperial Swimming’s Presidents’ Day Senior Classic. She swam the 500/1000/1650 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM at the meet. Her highest finish was 9th in the mile. Most recently, she competed at the Utah Swimming Las Vegas Super Finals Invite in December, where she finaled in the 500 free (22nd), 200 fly (20th), and 400 IM (10th). In the summer of 2019 she competed at Speedo Grand Challenge, where she notched a PB in the 100m fly (1:08.30) and Southern California Swimming’s Junior Olympics, where she picked up best times in the 800 free (9:35.13), 200 fly (2:27.62), and 400 IM (5:16.69).

Top SCY Times:

200 fly – 2:08.42

100 fly – 1:01.03

400 IM – 4:36.45

200 IM – 2:14.48

1650 free – 17:59.92

1000 free – 10:49.96

500 free – 5:14.72

200 free – 1:59.32

Youngstown State women finished 7th of 7 teams at 2020 Horizon League Championships, but were only 6 points behind 6th-place Green Bay and 106 points away from 4th place. The Penguins have a very young team this year, with 10 freshmen among the 24 women on the roster. Hindman will join a distance group led by current freshmen Jael Dankle and Gunnhildur Baldursdottir and junior Josie Preski.

