Houston Women Return Home to Face Tulane

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Swimming & Diving team returns home on Jan. 11 to face conference foe Tulane at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. The meet is set to begin at 2 p.m. and will be live streamed via the Houston Swimming & Diving Facebook page.

The Cougars are just a couple days removed from earning their first dual-meet victory of 2021 in Dallas, defeating SMU in a 162.5-137.5 decision on Friday. Houston won all 20 events the last time it raced at home on Nov. 20 against North Texas and hasn’t lost at home since February of 2020.

Tulane is 1-2 in dual meets this season, last racing against LSU on Dec. 14 and falling in a 189-11 decision.

The last time these two teams met in dual-meet action, UH walked away with a 183-117 victory at the Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.

UP NEXT

Houston will head to College Station on Saturday to face the 12th-ranked Aggies.