48.2/1:47 Flyer Zhenya Ingram Joins West Virginia’s Class of 2025

American Energy Swim Club’s Zhenya Ingram has verbally committed to West Virginia University for fall 2021.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at West Virginia University! Thank you to my family and to all the coaches that have helped me along the way! Go Mountaineers!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 45.70

200 free – 1:40.56

100 back – 49.69

200 back – 1:49.48

100 fly – 48.27

200 fly – 1:47.74

Ingram has gone lifetime bests in both backstrokes and the 200 fly since the pandemic hit, achieving those bests at the Lee’s Summit site of the 2020 U.S. Winter 18 & Under Championships.

He’s also competed at summer Junior Nationals, racing at the 2018 and 2019 editions, while he’s competed at the U.S. Open in both 2019 and 2020. Shortly before the pandemic began, Ingram swam to Oklahoma Senior State titles in the 200 back and 100 fly.

Senior David Dixon leads the Mountaineers in fly, and he’s been 46.7/1:41.5 at WVU. Ingram would’ve been #3 on WVU’s roster in the 200 fly last season, and he would’ve been #5 in the 100 fly.

Ingram joins Reilly Keaney, Braden Osborn, Riley Brown, Jake Young, Conner McBeth, Hayden Appel, Jason Bunn, and Wesley Schauer in WVU’s class of 2025.

