Sprinter Marin McKee Adds 23.4 50 Freestyle to Kentucky’s Class of 2022

High school junior Marin McKee, a member of the high school class of 2022, has committed to the University of Kentucky. A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, McKee swims for the Tide Swim Team and attends Norfolk Academy.

Primarily a sprint freestyler, McKee was hitting a peak just as coronavirus quarantines began in March of 2020, but the break doesn’t seem to have hurt her overall momentum much.

After announcing her commitment in late October, McKee posted her best times in the 50 and 200 freestyles at the December NOVA Sr Holiday Champs. Since this summer, she has also gone best times in secondary events including the 1650 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly in short course, dramatically improving her versatility.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.48

100 free – 51.68

200 free – 1:53.71

100 back – 58.59

200 back – 2:06.77

The Kentucky women finished 3rd at last season’s SEC Championship meet, but had a huge deficit in the sprint freestyles. They scored 0 points individually in the 50 free at that meet and just 11 in the 100 free. Those were the team’s two lowest-scoring events at the meet. They finished 10th out of 12 teams in the 200 free relay, albeit with a young group that included 3 sophomores and a junior.

McKee swims for Norfolk Academy which competes in VISAA – a high school league in Virginia specifically for private and other independent schools in the state. At that meet, she finished 3rd in the 50 free and 2nd in the 100 free.

McKee is part of what is an early-breaking class of 2022 for the Kentucky Wildcats. Also in that group are Jordan Agliano, Breckin Gormley, Lydia Hanlon, and Gracie Frericks. The class beefs up the Wildcats’ sprint depth in a big way: besides McKee, Hanlon (51.35 100 free), Frericks (23.40/51.30), and Agliano (50.88 in the 100 free) could develop into depth for the Wildcats’ sprint free relays, either as a primary or secondary stroke.

