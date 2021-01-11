Tennessee HS Runner-up Ellie Taliaferro Verbally Commits to North Carolina

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chattanooga, Tennessee native Ellie Taliaferro has announced her verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina’s class of 2026.

“I am extremely blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to, continue my academic and athletic career at the University of North, Carolina! I am so thankful for my coaches, teammates, and especially, my friends and family for supporting me and helping me get to this, point. Cannot wait to be a tar heel!!! 💙💙”

A junior at Girls Preparatory School, Taliaferro concentrates mainly on sprint free in high school swimming. She was runner-up in the 100 free (50.04) and placed 3rd in the 50 free (23.09) at the 2020 TISCA Swimming and Diving State Championships last February. She also swam fly (24.38) on the 6th-place medley relay and anchored (49.70) the 4th-place 400 free relay.

Taliaferro does her club swimming with McCallie GPS Aquatics. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50/100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She followed up her performances at the high school state meet with PBs in the 200 back and 200 IM at the 2020 Southeastern Swimming Short Course Championships. She won the 200 IM and placed 5th in the 200 free, 8th I the 50 back and 100 fly, and 10th in the 100 back. She scored a slew of PBs in LCM at the 2019 Richard Quick Invitational, where she finished top-8 in the 50 free (26.83), 100 free (57.80), 100 back (1:05.53), and 100 fly (1:03.92). She also earned PBs in the 200 free (2:07.08) and 200 IM (2:23.74).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.09

100 free – 50.04

200 free – 1:50.29

100 fly – 55.23

200 IM – 2:01.62

400 IM – 4:30.13

100 back – 56.11

200 back – 2:02.03

100 breast – 1:05.29

Taliaferro will join Aislin Farris, Emma Karam (#11), Kyleigh Tankard, and Lily Reader on the Tar Heels’ roster in the fall of 2022. Her best 100 free time would have scored in the C final at 2020 ACC Women’s Championships, but it took 22.75/1:48.65 in the 50/200 free, 54.44 in the 100 back, 54.36 in the 100 fly, and 2:00.53 in the 200 IM to get second swims at the conference meet last season.

