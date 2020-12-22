Illinois HS A-Finalist Lily Reader Chooses UNC for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lily Reader of Barrington Swim Club and Barrington High School has verbally committed to UNC for fall 2022.

I’m so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Thank you to all my friends, family, teammates and coaches who have supported me my whole life. GO HEELS! 💙💙

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:51.67

500 free – 4:50.53

1000 free – 10:12.32

1650 free – 17:02.29

100 fly – 56.01

200 IM – 2:05.39

In 2019, Reader scored at the Illinois HS State Championships in the 500 free, going a 4:53.44 to take fourth as a freshman. This past season, which ended at the sectional level with no state meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw Reader hit a 4:53.47 in the 500 free. She won the sectional title and was second-fastest in the state when combining results from all 16 sectional sites.

Reader is a 2x NISCA and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Most recently, Reader competed at the Des Moines site of the U.S. Open virtual championships, finishing second at the site in the 400m free and 800m free.

At the 2020 ACC Championships, Reader would’ve scored in the 500 free C-final. The Tar Heels just graduated their top distance swimmers, Bryanna Cameron and Robyn Dryer, but Princeton transfer and sophomore Addison Smith has filled in as the team’s top distance specialist this season. Smith’s the only sub-5:00 500 freestyler so far this season for UNC, having gone a 4:48.28 at the Janis Hape Dowd Invite.

Reader joins Kyleigh Tankard and Aislin Farris in UNC’s class of 2026.

