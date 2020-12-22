Nicole Miller to Swim at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hanover, Massachusetts native Nicole Miller has announced her commitment to swim and study at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the next four years.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic journey and swimming career at WPI! Thank you to all of my family, friends, and teammates from Webb’s, Strypers, and Archies for all of the support along the way. Go Goats!!”

A senior at Archbishop Williams High School, Miller specializes mainly in freestyle, butterfly and backstroke. She currently swims club for Webbs Tornadoes Swim Team but achieved most of her lifetime bests while with South Shore Mill Pond YMCA.

Miller swam the 100 free and 100 fly at the 2020 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 State Championships last February. A week earlier she had competed in the 200 free and 100 fly and had led off both freestyle relays at the MIAA South Sectional Championships. Miller’s first competitive outing since junior year high school season was in November, competing for Webbs Tornadoes Swim Team at the November 13&Over Specialty Meet hosted by Crimson Aquatics. There, she swam the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 25.66

100 free – 55.78

200 free – 2:00.83

100 fly – 59.41

50 back – 30.07

100 back – 1:03.24

WPI competes in Division III’s New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference. The Engineers finished third out of ten teams at the 2020 NEWMAC Championships. Miller’s best 100 fly time would have scored in the A final at the conference meet. She would have been just a tick away from scoring in the 50/100/200 freestyle and 100 back, which took 25.03/54.67/2:00.33 and 1:01.09 to get a second swim.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.