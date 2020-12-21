Lilly King Pledges to Match Donations to Newburgh Sea Creatures

Lilly King, who swam for the Newburgh Sea Creatures as an age-group athlete, has announced that from now until the new year she will be matching all donations (up to $5,000) to help support her former club.

King made the announcement earlier today by posting a video on her social media accounts.

King also had to say:

“I want to help my home club, the Newburgh Sea Creatures, because their staff empowered and inspired me to be who I am today. Athletes like me who have gained so much from this sport have opportunities to give back, and I felt this was the appropriate time and place to do so”

The Newburgh Sea Creatures have produced six different US National Team members including King, Bryce Hunt, and Michael Klueh. The team is coached by Aaron Opell who was a member of the US National Team himself in the 200 breast.

This isn’t the first time that King has helped her former club team. In early 2019 she raced at a meet the club hosted, as well as put on two clinics for the team during the same weekend.

To donate to the swim team, click the link below.