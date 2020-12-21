Carmel Swim Club Breaks Another National Age Group Record Amid Fast Session

CARMEL SWIM CLUB V. LAKESIDE WINTER DUAL

December 18-21, 2020

Erik Clark Activity Center, Carmel, IN

Friday: Long Course Meters, Saturday-Monday: Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 CSC-Lakeside Winter Dual

Racing on day 2 of the Carmel Swim Club’s three-day tri meet with nearby Lakeside Aquatic Club and far-away Fort Collins Area Swim Team, the 13-14 boys of the host team set another National Age Group Record in the 400 free relay on Sunday.

Following the record-setting swim in the 400 medley relay from Saturday, the group of Carter Lancaster, Lewis Zhang, Emile Haig, and Gregg Enoch combined for a 3:08.77 in the 400 free relay during a time trial session on Sunday.

That swim breaks the old record of 3:09.70 set by Irvine NOVAquatics in 2015.

Comparative Splits:

Carmel Swim Club Irvine NOVAquatics New Record Old Record 1st leg Carter Lancaster – 45.68 Shawn Lou – 48.47 2nd leg Lewis Zhang – 47.74 Kevin Tu – 48.43 3rd leg Emile Haig – 47.78 Owen Kao – 46.43 4th leg Gregg Enoch – 47.57 Hunter Hitchens – 46.37 Total Time 3:08.77 3:09.70

The new face on the relay was 13-year old Lewis Zhang, who replaced breaststroker Brandon Malicki from the medley relay. Otherwise, the two relays were the same, including swim order.

Notably, Lancaster’s leadoff leg makes him the 20th-fastest 100 freestyler in 13-14 age group history.

That group was fast elsewhere in the session as well. Zhang swam 1:55.02 in the 200 backstroke, which is a 4-second drop off his previous lifetime best. That ranks him as the fastest 13-year old in the country in that event and the 5th-fastest 13-year old in the event over the last decade.

Lancaster, who is racing individually in the ‘open’ age races rather than the 14 & under sessions this week, was 3rd in the 100 fly in 49.15. That’s an improvement of just over 2 seconds on his best time and jumps him into 12th in the all-time 13-14 rankings. Also on Sunday, his 1:46.52 in the 200 yard back moves him to 6th all-time in the age group, a drop of more than 3 seconds.

Including his leadoff leg on the 400 medley relay, he has swum times in four different events that now rank him among the top 20 all-time in 13-14s across two days of competition:

Lancaster’s Swims:

100 free – 45.68 (20th all-time, NAG Record – 43.90)

100 back – 49.10 (8th all-time, NAG Record – 47.44)

200 back – 1:46.52 (6th all-time, NAG Record – 1:43.15)

100 fly – 49.15 (12th all-time, NAG Record – 46.95)

400 IM – 3:58.22 (T-26th all-time, NAG Record – 3:51.54)

Lancaster is scheduled to swim the 200 IM and 200 breaststroke on the meet’s closing day on Monday.

Other Noteworthy Sunday Swims: