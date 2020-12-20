Carmel Swim Clubs Breaks NAG in Boys’ 13-14 400 Medley Relay

Carmel Swim Club v. Lakeside Winter Dual

December 18-21, 2020

Erik Clark Activity Center, Carmel, IN

Friday: Long Course Meters, Saturday-Monday: Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 CSC-Lakeside Winter Dual

A tri-meet between Carmel Swim Club, Lakeside Aquatic Club, and the Fort Collins Area Swim Team resulted in some historic swims on Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, swimmers competed in long course time-trials, while the rest of the weekend will consist of short course yards racing.

On Saturday, a quartet of swimmers from Carmel Swim Club lowered the 13-14 NAG in the boys’ 400 yard medley relay. The team of Carter Lancaster, Brandon Malicki, Emile Haig, and Gregg Enoch combined for a time of 3:24.49 to take over 2 seconds off of the old record, set by Nation’s Capital Swim Club at the PV Senior Championships back in March.

Relay Splits:

Team Carmel Swim Club (2020) Nation’s Capital (2020) Backstroke: Carter Lancaster: 49.10 Michael Mullen: 51.32 Breaststroke: Brandon Malicki: 57.27 Jordan Evans: 58.77 Butterfly: Emile Haig: 51.38 Kris Lawson: 50.40 Freestyle: Gregg Enoch: 46.74 Simon Bermudez: 46.27 Total: 3:24.49 3:26.76

Carmel’s relay made up the majority of its record-setting pace on the first two legs of the relay, with Lancaster splitting over 2 seconds ahead of Mullens’ pace and Malicki getting to almost 3 seconds ahead of Evans. Although they lost some ground on the back-half, the relay still managed to demolish the record. Since the beginning of this season, both teams have combined to drop over 4 seconds off of the 2016 record, set by King Aquatic Club, which stood at a 3:28.16.

Individually, Lakeside’s Annabel Crush posted a best time in the 200 freestyle, dropping over a second to finish in 1:46.48. Crush is currently the #7-ranked female swimmer in the class of 2021. Next year, she is slated to swim for NC State.

17-year-old Gretchen Lueking finished second to Crush, posting a personal best as well. Lueking dropped over a half second to finish in a time of 1:46.51.

On Friday, Lueking also had a strong showing, dropping over a second in the 100 meter freestyle to finish with a time of 56.32. Her time puts her .03 away from the Olympic Trials cut, which stands at a 56.29.

Other Highlights: