Russian World Championship Medalist Minakov Reacts to CAS Decision on Olympics

In the latest development of the Russian Doping Scandal, Russian World Championships medalist Andrei Minakov participated in a CAS hearing (which was held online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic), during which he commented on CAS’s most recent decision to ban Russia both from the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Olympics.

While Russian athletes will be barred from representing Russia at the upcoming Olympic Games, CAS has since decided to reduce its ban from 4 years to 2 years. While Minakov did thank the organization for reducing the ban, he has nevertheless expressed frustration with this decision, arguing that it is unfair to punish all athletes for the mistakes made by a few. Minakov stated the following at the recent CAS hearings, which were held online:

“I said that I should not be punished, like many other athletes, for what they did not do. I have a tough position on doping. If a person takes it, he should be punished. And it doesn’t matter where he is from…from Russia or any other [country]. I love the Motherland, but if our athlete was doping, there should be a punishment. But it should be personal, and not for the whole country as a whole.”

At the hearings, it was decided that Russian athletes would be allowed to participate in the coming Olympic Games, but that they will not be allowed to represent the Russian nation. Instead, they will have to compete without a flag, and be known as the “Olympic Athletes from Russia,” as they were at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Minakov commented on this decision, describing it as a “pain,” but also stating, “we are professionals and must compete in any conditions. Yes, the opponents will have an advantage in this regard, but for us it will be a chance to show our fortitude and character.”

Minakov, who has spent significant time in his childhood training in the United States, was scheduled to begin his college career at Stanford this season, but deferred that by a year because of the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite CAS’s ban, many Russian swimmers, including World Junior Champion Kliment Kolesnikov, have a similar attitude to Minakov, saying that all the team can do is “keep swimming” and win as many medals as possible at the upcoming Olympics.