Minnesota State Finalist Reese Hodgins Commits to Missouri State Men (2021)

Chanhassen High School senior Reese Hodgins has pledged his college swimming career to the Missouri State Bears as a member of the high school class of 2021.

Hodgins’ junior season saw him finish 7th at the Minnesota High School State Championship meet in the 200 free in 1:42.19. That was a 1.4 second drop after a breakout sophomore season that saw him drop 3 seconds in that event.

As a junior, Hodgins started to expand from more of a sprint-focused 200 freestyler to a mid-distance focused 500 freestyler. The 2019-2020 season saw him drop 26 seconds from his best time in the 500 free. After only swimming the 500 free once in USA Swimming approved or sanctioned competition as a sophomore, he undercut his pre-season best time in all 4 USA Swimming approved or sanctioned meets that he raced as a junior.

He still swam 46.83 in the 100 free on a relay leadoff leg at the Minnesota State Championships in the spring, though, showing that the drops in the 500 free didn’t hurt his sprints.

He hasn’t raced the 1000 or 1650 free in official competition.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.79

100 free – 46.83

200 free – 1:41.62

500 free – 4:40.94

100 fly – 52.76

200 IM – 2:02.42

The Missouri State men won the Mid-American Conference Championship last season, including a conference title in the 800 free relay. The Bears did graduate a lot of their sprint freestyle depth, including 3 of the 4 legs on their MAC-title winning 400 free relay.

That relay is one opportunity for Hodgins to make an immediate impact on the Bears as a freshman. So too is the 200 free, where his best time would have put him solidly into the B final in a conference that scores the top 16 finishers.

He’s also within range of scoring in the 100 free and 500 free as a freshman as well.

Hodgins trains with the WEST Express Swim Team in the suburbs of Minneapolis. The Bears only have one other swimmer on either the men’s or women’s roster from Minnesota: Anna Lucas, a freshman on the women’s team.

He joins a very small Missouri State class that so far includes only one other announced male swimmer: Israeli sprint freestyler David Ribinski, who comes to the Bears with long course bests of 22.63 in the 50 free and 20.81 in the 100 free.

