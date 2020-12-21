16-Yr-Old Popovici Logs 22.74 LCM 50 Free PB At Gyor Open

2020 GYOR OPEN

December 16th – December 19th

Gyor, Hungary

Olympic Qualifying Event

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2020 Gyor Open wrapped up over the weekend, with Romanian prodigy David Popovici reaping gold across multiple events.

To refresh, Popovici is the teenage freestyle ace who recently put up a massive time of 49.26 in the LCM 100 free as just a 16-year-old. You can read more about this rising star here.

The European Youth Olympic Festival gold medalist reaped gold here in Hungary across the 50m free, 100m free, 200m free and 50m fly events, hitting more than one personal best along the way.

Although he was off his aforementioned PB in the 100m free, Popovici was still sub-50 seconds with a strong 49.70. His 1:49.70 in the 200m free here checks-in as the teen’s 2nd fastest of all-time, sitting only behind the 1:49.0 he produced at Nationals in October.

In the 50’s, Popovici clocked a time of 22.74 to get under 23 seconds for just the 2nd time in his career, checking in as a new personal best. He also produced a winning 50m fly mark of 24.38 for good measure.

As for his new 50m free personal best of 22.74, Popovici would rank as 7th fastest American 15-16-year-old male in the event, just for perspective, ranking ahead of Drew Kibler and Destin Lasco.