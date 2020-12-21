Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas on Having COVID, Rolling Ankle & Still Logging Historical Swims

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA All-American and USA national champion Shaine Casas. Casas has made headlines a lot since returning to racing in October, mostly for his historical swims. He started off by dropping a 1:36.54 200 Back in October (#4 all-time performer) and followed that up with a 1:39 200 fly (in a dual meet), 1:38.95 200 IM (#3 performer all-time), 43.87 100 back (#3 all-time performer at the time, now #4), and 46.33 100 IM (#1 all-time). He also posted a 1:36.6 200 back from a B-final in November after rolling his ankle the night before.

Casas lends context to all of these sensational swims, describes what having COVID was like back in June, and more.

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

