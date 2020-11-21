2020 Art Adamson Invite Day 3 Finals: Casas Posts 1:36.62 From 200 Back B Final

2020 Art Adamson Invite

Wednesday, November 18 – Friday, November 20

Teams: Texas A&M, LSU, Incarnate Word

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

Prelims/Finals

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims: 10AM Central, Finals: 6PM Central

2021 NCAA Championship Qualifying Times

Results Available on Meet Mobile: “Art Adamson Invitational”

Live Results

Women’s 1650 Free Timed Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 15:52.41

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 16:30.59

Texas A&M senior Camryn Toney left everything in the pool, dropping 37 seconds from her best time, and touching the wall in 1st at 16:15.05 which obliterates the NCAA ‘B’ cut. Her previous best, 16:52.75, was from 2016. In second place was her teammate Mollie Wright who had a very tight race with Incarnate Word’s Ximena Conde Merlos. Wright posted a best time of 16:48.01, out touching Merlos by .04.

Women’s 1650 Free – Last 200 Yards

Men’s 1650 Free Timed Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 14:37.31

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 15:26.19

Freshman Mason Nyboer claimed 1st for LSU, with a best time of 15:22.94 and a new NCAA ‘B’ cut. This was a relatively close field as the top 5 finishers touched the wall less than 10 seconds apart. A&M’s Felipe Rizzo snagged 2nd place at 15:26.43, adding 18 seconds to his best. Incarnate Word’s Sergio Duran Mata touched in 3rd place with an 8 second time drop at 15:27.84.

Women’s 200 Back Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:57.11

The #2 seed going into the final, LSU’s Summer Stanfield, won the event with nearly a 2 second lead over A&M’s Emma Carlton. Stanfield touched the wall at 1:55.62 , establishing herself as the 4th fastest 200 backstroker in LSU program history. Carlton finished at 1:57.41, also posting a best time. For Stanfield her previous best (before her 1:55.99 this morning), 1:57.47, was swam exactly one year ago at the Florida Spring Senior Championships. Kara Eisenmann claimed 3rd for the Aggies at 1:58.16.

The top seed going into the finals heat was A&M’s Chloe Stepanek who chose not to compete in the final. Her absence made room for LSU freshman Sydney Roycraft who snagged 5th place in 1:59.78.

Men’s 200 Back Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:39.16

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:45.04

What you didn’t see in the ‘A’ final was A&M junior Shaine Casas dropping 17 seconds from his prelims time, posting a 1:36.62, and setting a new pool record. This time would have won the event by nearly 8 seconds if he had not competed in the ‘B’ final. Despite suffering from some sort of foot or leg injury, as he was seen wearing a walking boot during prelims, Casas was only .08 off of his best time.

In the ‘A’ final, sophomore Ethan Gogulski claimed another victory for the Aggies despite going into the final ranked 3rd. He touched the wall 1st at 1:44.51, still about 3 seconds off of his best time from the 2019 SEC Championships. Incarnate Word’s Fernando Ruvalcaba Cruz snagged 2nd place with his second best time of the day, 1:46.46, dropping nearly 2 seconds today in total. A&M freshman Collin Fuchs touched the wall 2rd at 1:47.01.

Women’s 100 Free Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 49.51

After being absent from the 200 back final, A&M’s Chloe Stepanek crushed the 100 free final, dropping .72 seconds for a 1st place finish at 47.84. LSU’s Katarina Milutinovich also maintained her rank going into the final, touching in 2nd at 49.38. Her teammate Olivia Taylor held onto her 3rd place entry rank, touching the wall at 50.50 after a close race with A&M’s Bobbi Kennett. For each of the top 3 swimmers, this was their 2nd best time in the event today.

Men’s 100 Free Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 41.71

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 43.80

LSU sophomore Brooks Curry pulled away in the 100 free, touching the wall at 43.65 ahead of a wave of A&M men. Curry finished with a substantial .61 second lead over Kaloyan Bratanov who placed 2nd at 42.62. His A&M teammate Clayton Bobo was close behind at 44.37. All 3 men posted faster times this morning. Curry was the closest one to his prelims time, only .48 seconds slower.

Women’s 200 Breast Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 2:06.84

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 2:13.97

Texas A&M’s Kylie Powers was pushed by her freshmen teammates Desirae Mangaoang and Emme Nelson in the ‘A’ final. Powers claimed 1st at 2:11.79, knocking 2 seconds off of her prelims time and nearly matching her best time of 2:11.47 from this same meet last year. Mangaoang claimed 2nd place with a best time of 2:12.48, with Nelson touching 3rd with a best time of 2:13.13. Both swimmers earned a new NCAA ‘B’ cut.

Men’s 200 Breast Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:52.61

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:58.43

A&M’s Andres Puente Bustamante defended his top seed rank going into finals, dropping .95 from his seed time and touching 1st at 1:52.74. He finished with a 2 second lead over his teammate Tanner Olson who placed 2nd at 1:54.72. A&M freshman Vincent Ribeiro claimed 3rd place with a best time of 1:55.95. Today Ribeiro dropped a total of 3.06 seconds and lowered the NCAA ‘B’ cut that he swam in prelims.

Women’s 200 Fly Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:53.20

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:59.23

Texas A&M’s Taylor Pike went out fast, splitting a 55.11 on the 1st 100 yards. She maintained that lead and claimed 1st with a lifetime best of 1:53.91. This race takes .14 off of her previous best from 2018 and gets her within striking distance of the NCAA ‘A’ cut for her final collegiate season. Her teammate Jing Quah touched the wall 2nd at 1:57.05, adding slightly to her prelims time. Emma Stephenson secured 3rd place for the Aggies in a time of 1:58.42, despite going into the final ranked 8th. This crushes her previous best time of 2:00.29 from 2019, and secures her a new NCAA ‘B’ cut.

Men’s 200 Fly Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 1:40.76

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 1:46.69

After his victory in the 100 fly last night, Texas A&M’s Jace Brown gained a significant 3 second lead on the last 100 of this race and touched the wall 1st at 1:45.41. His teammate Max Hardt snagged 2nd place all the way from lane 8, touching the wall at 1:48.48. This takes over 1 second off of his best time from February. LSU’s David Boylan posted his 2nd best time in the event today, placing 3rd with a time of 1:49.37.

Women’s 400 Free Relay Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 3:14.61

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 3:16.35

Carlton lead off Texas A&M’s ‘A’ relay in 50.29. Stepanek split the fastest 100 free in the field on the 2nd leg, touching the wall at 47.87, only .03 slower than the time she posted to win the individual 100 free. Kennett took the 3rd leg in 50.32, and Quah anchored the relay in 49.83 for a final time of 3:18.81.

The A&M ‘C’ relay of Stephenson, Olivia Theall, Wright, and Pike snagged 2nd at 3:25.51. The Incarnate Word ‘A’ relay of Cassie Phillips, Merlos, Lauren Gray, and Mariana Ruvalcaba Cruz dropped 1.25 seconds from their entry time for 3rd place with a time of 3:26.74.

Men’s 400 Free Relay Final

NCAA ‘A’ cut – 2:51.11

NCAA ‘B’ cut – 2:52.46

The Aggie men took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in the 400 free relay. The A&M ‘A’ relay of Bratanov, Bobo, Mark Theall, and Kraig Bray touched 1st at 2:51.56 with Bray anchoring in a 43.55. Bratanov and Bobo, who placed 2nd and 3rd in the individual 100 free earlier, split a 42.55 and 42.70 respectively. For Bratanov that was .07 faster than his time earlier in the session.

Collin Fuchs anchored the 2nd place A&M ‘B’ relay with the fastest 100 split in the field, 43.45. With the effort teammates Elijah Sohn, Carter Nelson, and David Oderinde the ‘B’ relay touched the wall 2nd at 2:56.38.

The A&M ‘C’ relay of Thad Dickerson, Sean Morey, Jacob Schababerle, and Hudson Smith snagged 3rd with a time of 3:00.40 after a tight race with the Incarnate World ‘A’ relay.