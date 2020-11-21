Swimmer at Indianapolis US Open Site Tests Positive for Coronavirus

David Woods of the IndyStar newspaper in Indianapolis, Indiana is reporting that a swimmer who participated in last week’s U.S. Open at the Natatorium at IUPUI tested positive for an infection of the novel coronavirus.

A letter sent to meet participants by USA Swimming says the swimmer was tested Tuesday, 3 days after the conclusion of the meet, and that test came back positive.

The swimmer was not identified, though the letter indicated that the swimmer was present for all 4 sessions of the US Open meet in Indianapolis. USA Swimming says that they are assistant local officials with identifying those who qualify as a “close contact” for purposes of contact tracing.

Approximated times when the swimmer was at the Natatorium:

Thursday: 6:45-8:30 PM

Friday: 10:30AM-12:15PM

Friday: 5:30PM-9:00PM

Saturday: 11AM-2:45PM

The Indianapolis site was one of 9 locations used for the unique-format US Open meet that ran from Thursday through Saturday of last week. That site was one of the more star-studded venues. 14 members of the US National Team participated in the event, including Olympic medalist Cody Miller and former World Record holder Kathleen Baker. Also racing at that meet was Canadian Maggie MacNeil, a junior at the University of Michigan, who was the 2019 World Champion in the 100 meter fly.

Indiana, like most states in the US, has seen a dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the last month, averaging 6,372 new daily positive tests in the last 7 days. That’s roughly 10-times the daily rate from the early wave of the infection. 89 deaths caused by COVID-19 on Tuesday was Indiana’s highest single-day total of the pandemic so far, and the state currently has over 3,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals – more than at any other point in the pandemic.