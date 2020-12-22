Sydney Lu (2022) Announces Verbal Commitment to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pleasanton, California native Sydney Lu announced via social media that she had made a verbal commitment to the application process* at Harvard University for 2022-23.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard University! It is a dream come true to continue my academic and swimming career with the Harvard Swim and Dive family! I want to thank my parents and older brother for their unconditional love and support, Coach Steve Morsilli for bringing out the best in me, and my friends for making every moment meaningful. GO CRIMSON!!! ❤️”

Lu is a junior at Quarry Lane School in Dublin, CA. She does her year-round swimming with the club team Pleasanton Seahawks. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Lu specializes mainly in butterfly (for which she was named to the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early List of recruits from the high school class of 2022) and IM. She recently competed at the multi-site 2020 U.S. Open Championships in Irvine, where she swam the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She came in 2nd in the 100 fly (29th overall in the combined results) with a PB of 1:01.19.

In high school swimming, while her sophomore year was canceled due to the coronavirus, Lu competed as a freshman at the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships and finished 2nd in the 100 fly (54.11) and 5th in the 200 IM (2:04.62). She went on to the California State Championships where she was 4th in the 100 fly (53.96) and 23rd in the 200 IM (2:06.21). She logged personal bests in both those events, as well as the 1000 free and 400 IM, at California-Nevada Sectionals in December 2019. There, she won the 100 fly (53.68), 200 fly (2:00.33), 200 IM (2:03.50), and 400 IM (4:23.87). In the fall of 2019, she had a number of lifetime best swims, showing off her versatility with PBs in the 100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 53.68

200 fly – 1:57.93

200 IM – 2:03.50

400 IM – 4:23.87

100 breast – 1:04.45

100 free – 53.71

200 free – 1:54.04

500 free – 5:01.11

1000 free – 10:07.73

Her best times in the 100 fly and 200 fly would have scored for Harvard in the A finals at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships. She would have made the B finals of the 200 IM and the 400 IM.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.