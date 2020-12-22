Carmel Swim Clubs Posts 3rd NAG of the Weekend in Boy’s 13-14 200 Medley Relay

Carmel Swim Club v. Lakeside Winter Dual

December 18-21, 2020

Erik Clark Activity Center, Carmel, IN

Friday: Long Course Meters, Saturday-Monday: Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile: 2020 CSC-Lakeside Winter Dual

A tri-meet between Carmel Swim Club, Lakeside Aquatic Club, and the Fort Collins Area Swim Team wrapped up more historical swims on Monday. As a refresher, on Friday night, swimmers competed in long course time-trials, while the rest of the weekend consisted of short course yards racing.

After breaking the NAG in the boy’s 13-14 400 medley relay on Saturday, the team of Carter Lancaster, Brandon Malicki, Emile Haig, and Gregg Enoch did it again, breaking the NAG record in the 13-14 200 medley relay. Swimming a time of 1:34.61, the quartet took a half second off of the previous record, set by Nation’s Capital Swim Club last March. Notably, the same Nation’s Capital relay had also held the record in the 400 medley relay that the team had broken earlier in the weekend.

Split Comparison:

Team Carmel Swim Club (2020) Nation’s Capital (2020) Backstroke: Carter Lancaster: 23.44 Michael Mullen: 24.13 Breaststroke: Brandon Malicki: 25.99 Jordan Evans: 27.07 Butterfly: Emile Haig: 23.50 Kris Lawson: 22.51 Freestyle: Gregg Enoch: 21.68 Simon Bermudez: 21.40 Total: 1:34.61 1:35.11

Between Lancaster and Malicki, the team had already built almost a 2 second advantage going into the butterfly leg. Although Haig was almost a second slower than Lawson on the butterfly leg itself, it didn’t matter as Enoch split a speedy 21.68 to close off the record-setting effort.

Lancaster also dropped almost a second in the 200 IM, posting a time of 1:50.05 to place 5th overall. His time makes him the 5th-fastest performer in 13-14 age-group history in the event. The NAG record currently stands at a 1:45.29 posted by Michael Andrew in 2014.



After this weekend, Lancaster holds five top-20 times in 13-14 age group history:

200 IM, 1:50.05 (5th)

100 freestyle, 45.68 (20th)

100 butterfly, 49.15 (12th)

200 backstroke, 1:46.52 (6th)

100 backstroke, 49.10 (8th)

Brandon Malicki’s older brother, Ryan Malicki also had a historical day. The 16 year-old posted a time of 1:59.03 in the 200 breaststroke to drop over 4 seconds off of his best time. In addition, this moves him up to #46 all-time in the 15-16 age group in the event.

Ryan Makicki also dropped a tenth of a second in the 200 IM, posting a time of 1:49.25 to finish 3rd overall.

Other highlights: