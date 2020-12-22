1 Recruit in Class, Zachary Tan, Verbals to Cal Bears (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

DART Swimming’s Zachary Tan has verbally committed to the Cal Bears for fall 2022. Tan is the #1 recruit from our 2022 high school boys rankings.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of California Berkeley! I would like to thank my parents for their unwavering support, and all the coaches I have met in my journey who have believed in me. Go Bears!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 45.70

200 free – 1:39.54

100 back – 49.74

200 back – 1:46.56

100 breast – 55.43

200 breast – 1:58.17

200 IM – 1:47.23

400 IM – 3:48.84

Tan is quite versatile; his best events are the IMs, and his best strokes are breaststroke and backstroke. At the time of our 2022 ranking release (April 2020), Tan was the top recruit nationally in the 200 breast and 400 IM in yards, and he’s still ranked very high in the class in both.

In long course meters, Tan holds Olympic Trials cuts in the 200 IM (2:03.57) and 400 IM (4:25.28).

Tan represents Singapore internationally, though. At the 2019 World Junior Championships, he competed in the 100/200 back, 200 breast and 200/400 IM, placing 15th in the 400 IM. He also swam the back leg of Singapore’s 400 medley relay and the 800 free relay.

Cal’s IM group is deadly; last season, they had eight men at 1:46 or better in the 200 IM, led by Daniel Carr (1:41.79), while five men were 3:42 or faster in the 400 IM.

Tan is the Golden Bears’ first commit on the men’s side for their class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.