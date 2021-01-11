Winter Juniors Qualifier Connor Rodgers Commits to George Washington

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Connor Rodgers from Carmel, California has committed to swim at George Washington University beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at George Washington University. I want to thank my family, coaches and teammates for supporting me along the way. GW has excellent academics and an outstanding swim program. I can’t wait to start. #RaiseHigh”

A senior at Carmel High School, Rodgers is a Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American who specializes mainly in butterfly and IM. He is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and 400 IM. While he currently swims year-round for Monterey Bay Swim Club, most of his best times date from 2019 when he was still attached to Santa Clara Swim Club. At Far Western Short Course Championships that spring, he notched PBs in the 200/500 free, 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. He won the 200 fly and was runner-up in the 200 back and 400 IM, and he finished top-8 in the 200 free, 500 free, and 100 fly. He swam unattached at 2019 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Mt. Hood, going best times in the LCM 200 fly (2:07.21) and 400 IM (4:35.12) and placing 12th and 4th in the respective events. Rodgers wrapped up 2019 at Winter Juniors West where he swam the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:50.04

400 IM – 3:59.36

200 IM – 1:53.20

200 back – 1:53.66

500 free – 4:35.78

200 free – 1:42.25

Rodgers will suit up for the Colonials with fellow class of 2025 commit Bode Ringenbach, a 1:51/3:57 IMer. GWU men finished 2nd at the 2020 Atlantic-10 Championships, just 19.5 points behind champions George Mason. Rodgers’ best 200 fly and 400 IM times would have scored in their respective B finals at the conference meet. He will overlap one year with IMers Josh Legge and DH Hwang and butterflyer James Torrez.

