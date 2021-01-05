Iowa HS Runner-Up Grace Frericks Verbals to Kentucky (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Grace Frericks of the Black Hawk Area Swim Team has verbally committed to Kentucky for fall 2022. Frericks is a junior at Cedar Falls High School in Iowa.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky to further my academic and swimming career. Thank you to my family, friends & coaches for the endless support. GO CATS!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.40

100 free – 51.30

200 free – 1:50.81

100 back – 55.06

200 back – 2:00.24

100 fly – 55.85

At the 2020 Iowa HS State Championships, Frericks finished runner-up in the 50 free (23.56) and was third in the 100 back (55.42), close to bests in both. She’s been top three in the 100 back and top four in the 50 free since the 2018 meet when she was a freshman.

Kentucky has quite a reputation for backstroke, and they’re currently led in that discipline by sophomore Caitlin Brooks (51.5/1:51.5) and junior Sophie Sorenson (52.7/1:52.3). Sorenson is also an Iowa-to-UK transplant.

Frericks joins Breckin Gormley, Jordan Agliano and Lydia Hanlon in Kentucky’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.