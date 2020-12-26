West Virginia Picks Up Greensboro Swimming Association’s Reilly Keaney (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

West Virginia has added breaststroker/IMer Reilly Keaney for fall 2021. Keaney trains with Greensboro Swimming Association and is a senior at Grimsley High School.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to swim at West Virginia University! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point in my life. Go Mountaineers!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 57.66

200 breast – 2:01.02

200 IM – 1:49.53

400 IM – 3:54.69

At the 2020 North Carolina HS 4A Champs, Keaney finished eighth in the 200 IM and tenth in the 100 breast. He’s progressed significantly since the pandemic hit the United States; before March 2020, he was 2:02.55 in the 200 breast, 1:51.44 in the 200 IM and 3:57.49 in the 400 IM.

He made drops in those three events at the virtual 2020 Winter Junior Championships, getting down to 1:50.22 in the 200 IM, where he’d later drop again. At a time trial in practice, he swam a 1:49.53 in that race, breaking 1:50 for the first time.

Last season, Keaney would’ve ranked #2 on West Virginia’s roster in the 200 breast and #3 in both IM events. He would’ve made A-finals in the 200 breast and 400 IM at the 2020 Big 12 Championships.

Keaney joins Braden Osborn, Riley Brown, Jake Young, Conner McBeth, Hayden Appel, Jason Bunn, Wesley Schauer and Zhenya Ingram in WVU’s class of 2025.

