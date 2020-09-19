Alabama High School Runner-up Josh Cobia (2022) Sends Verbal Commitment to LSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Northport, Alabama’s Josh Cobia has announced his verbal commitment to Louisiana State University’s men’s swimming and diving team. He will head to Baton Rouge in the fall of 2022.

“I’m very excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at LSU! Thank you to everyone who supported me in making this decision, and to the amazing coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. Geaux tigers!!”

Cobia is beginning his junior year at Tuscaloosa County High School. He was runner-up in the 100 free (46.93) and took 3rd in the 50 free (21.62) at the 2019 AHSAA 6A-7A Swimming and Diving Championships, scoring all of the Wildcats’ 33 points. In club swimming, Cobia represents Crimson Tide Aquatics. He is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free and has Futures standards in the 50/100/500 free. He competed at Winter Juniors East in the 100/200/500 free in December, then improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 back at the 2020 Southeastern Swimming LSC Short Course Championships in February. There, he won the 200 free and finished 5th in the 100 free, 6th in the 50 back, 7th in the 100 back, and 10th in the 50 free.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.26

100 free – 46.37

200 free – 1:39.49

500 free – 4:35.02

50 back – 23.79

100 back – 51.27

The Tigers had 9 sub-1:40 200 freestylers last year. Of those, Cobia will overlap with Brooks Curry (1:32.43 last season), Ben Hooper (1:38.87), and Isak Vikstrom (1:39.69).

