Summer Jrs Qualifier Lucas Thomas (2022) Announces Verbal Commitment to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lucas Thomas, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Louisville, Kentucky, has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn University’s men’s swimming and diving team for 2022-23.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University. I can’t wait to continue my athletics and academic studies as an Auburn Tiger. I would like to thank all my coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me through this process and pushed me when I needed it. WAR EAGLE 🦅!!!”

Thomas is a junior at St. Xavier High School. He contributed to the Tigers’ 32nd consecutive Kentucky High School Athletic Association state swimming and diving title in February 2020 with a 2nd-place finish in the 100 fly (48.97), a 5th in the 50 free (21.21), the leadoff split (21.13) on the state-champion 200 free relay, and a leg (45.98) on the winning 400 free relay.

Thomas does his year-round swimming with Lakeside Swim Team. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and 200 IM. In addition to the PBs he earned in the 50 free and 100 fly during high school season, Thomas has notched lifetime bests in the 100/200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 fly in 2020. He earned all but the 200 breast at Southern Premier in March, where he finaled in the 200 IM (14th), 100 breast (21st), 50 free (31st), and 200 free (34th) as a newly-turned 16-year-old. Last summer, at Sectionals (Greensboro) and Age Group Zones (Cary), he swam lifetime bests in the LCM 100 free (54.17), 200 free (2:01.95), 100 breast (1:09.09), 200 breast (2:28.34), 100 fly (58.26), 200 fly (2:10.98), and 200 IM (2:08.51).

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 48.97

200 fly – 1:48.51

200 IM – 1:51.66

100 breast – 57.04

200 breast – 2:04.81

50 free – 21.13

100 free – 46.94

Thomas will join Drew Jordan and Collin Klingman in the Tigers’ class of 2026. It took 47.27/1:46.67 to score in the butterfly events at 2020 SEC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.