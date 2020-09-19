Abrosimov Snags 16k Gold At Russian OW Championships

2020 RUSSIAN OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, September 13th – Friday, September 18th

Anapa, Krasnodar Krai Territory

The 2020 Russian Open Water Championships wrapped up today in Anapa, but not before Kirill Abrosimov snagged another gold, this time in the 16k.

The 28-year-old already won the 10k here, earning 18 points toward his overall Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification. However, Abrosimov wasn’t done, sealing the 16k victory in a time of 3:09:24.0.

In a 3+ hour race, it came down to the touch as runner-up Evgeny Drattsev finished just 5 seconds back in 3:09:29.6 to earn silver, just as he did in the 10k.

After the race, Abrosimov stated, “I counted on the finish, kept my strength especially for the last lap, rested a little in the middle of the distance, and then made a breakthrough and won.

“The first time I swam this distance 12 years ago, so today was just the second time swimming a 16k.

“Before, I was young and inexperienced, and now I know how to swim.”

For the women’s 16k, it was Volgograd’s Maria Novikova who got it done for gold, earning a time of 3:29:10.4. In another close finish, Yekaterina Sorokina touched just over a second back in 3:29:11.7, while bronze went to Valeria Ermakova in 3:29:18.0.