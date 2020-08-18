Auburn Starts 2022 Recruiting Push with Verbal from In-State Drew Jordan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



City of Mobile Swim Association freestyler Drew Jordan has verbally committed to Auburn’s class of 2026. Jordan is a rising junior at Daphne High School in Alabama.

Blessed beyond belief to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University. I want to thank my family for supporting me to this chapter in my life and to the coaching staff at CMSA for giving me the opportunity to do this. I’d like to thank everyone on the coaching staff at Auburn for giving me this opportunity. War Eagle !🦅

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.28

200 free – 1:39.00

500 free – 4:26.99

1000 free – 9:22.80

1650 free – 15:36.24

Jordan is the defending Alabama 6-7A high school champion in the 200 free and 500 free. He’s hit lifetime bests in all of his top events since December; first, at the Auburn Aquatics Invitational, he posted bests of 46.28 in the 100 free and 15:36.24 in the mile, winning both races.

At the Speedo Champions Series in Cary this past March, Jordan hit bests of 1:39.00 in the 200 free and 4:26.99 in the 500 free. The meet was run in short course yards in prelims and long course meters in finals; he also hit lifetime bests at night, going 1:53.71 in the 200m free and 3:58.99 in the 400m free.

Auburn has two seasons left with Christian Sztolcman, who led the Tigers in the 200 free (1:33.1) and 500 free (4:18.5) last year. Aryan Makhija also has two years left, and he led the program in the mile last season (14:53.5).

Jordan appears to be the first verbal for Auburn’s class of 2026. He’s another distance specialist that the Tigers have kept in-state; Mason Mathias, a 2025 commit, is the defending Alabama 1-5A champion in the 200 and 500 free.

