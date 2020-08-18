Lindsey Hosch Scores Jr. Nats Cut as Two North Texas Teams Compete

ESP Senior Sprint Classic

August 16, 2020

Ginsburg Natatorium, Greenhill School, Addison, Texas

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Meet Mobile results: “ESP Senior Sprint Classic”

The first North Texas meet to feature multiple teams in competing against each other since the start of quarantine, Elite Sprint Program (ESP) hosted the Select Team of Aquatic Racers (STAR) in a sprint oriented meet.

In one of the biggest swims of the night, rising junior Lindsey Hosch (ESP) dropped from a 1:03.96 to 1:01.76 in the 100 breast. This is not only a best time by over two seconds, but also her first Junior Nationals cut.

Joining Hosch in swimming a sizable best time was another rising junior, Nick Gomez (ESP). Gomez was a champion in 4 events: the 100 free, 50 fly, 50 free, and 100 fly. Two of his best swims came in the freestyle events, where he dropped to a 21.46 and 46.94.

Gomez wasn’t the only person to touch the wall in 21.46 in the 50 free, he was tied by his teammate, sophomore Jerry Fox. Fox, who only recently returned to swimming a year ago after focusing on baseball and water polo, tied with Gomez for first in the event. He also added new best times in the 100 free (47.35) and a first place and new best in the 200 free (1:44.64)

Other Notable Swims