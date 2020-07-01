Auburn Picks Up In-State Distance Freestyler Mason Mathias for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance freestyler Mason Mathias has verbally committed to the Auburn Tigers for fall 2021. Mathias trains with

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Auburn University! I chose Auburn for its awesome team atmosphere, great coaching staff, and great academic and athletic facilities. I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for pushing and supporting me, as well as the Auburn staff for giving me this opportunity. I’m thankful to God for giving me the talent and ability to continue swimming at the next level and can’t wait to be an Auburn Tiger! WAR EAGLE!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:39.41

500 free – 4:27.62

1000 free – 9:24.19

1650 free – 15:35.51

100 fly – 51.92

200 fly – 1:49.45

400 IM – 4:03.22

While at Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Ala., Mathias has not lost an Alabama 1-5A title in the 500 free. He’s also won the last two 200 free titles in the 1-5A class group.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – East, Mathias scored in the 200 free (23rd), 500 free (24th) and mile (12th). He also was 16th in the 200 fly prelims but didn’t swim it in finals. By the end of the meet, he had set new lifetime bests in all four events.

Auburn had a somewhat shallow distance group last year, though they return pure distance swimmer Aryan Makhija (4:18/14:53) and mid-distance freestyler Christian Sztolcman (1:33.1/4:18). Brogan Davis, meanwhile, returns as their top 200 butterflier (1:45.6). Mathias would’ve ranked third on Auburn’s roster in the 1650 free and 200 fly last year, fifth in the 500 free and sixth in the 200 free.

Mathias joins Henry Bethel, Fletcher Hayes, Grant Davis, Andrew Simmons, top 20 HM Jacques Rathle and #19 Nate Stoffle in Auburn’s class of 2025.

