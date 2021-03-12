NJ Sprinter Alexis Jankovich Commits to Army West Point (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexis Jankovich has committed to Army West Point for this fall, joining their class of 2025. She’s a senior at Point Pleasant Beach High School and trains with Greater Monmouth County YMCA in New Jersey.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.36

100 free – 52.82

200 free – 1:55.28

100 back – 58.81

Jankovich is primarily a sprint freestyler, and her lifetime bests in the 50, 100 and 200 free and the 100 back are from the 2019 YMCA Short Course Nationals. She also clocked lifetime LCM bests in all four events that summer at the YMCA Long Course Nationals.

This season, Army’s sprint group is led by Madison Berg, who was 22.9/50.3 in the 50/100 free last year. Junior Lauren Carag leads the backstroke group, having been 54.2 in the 100 back last season.

Jankovich joins Clara Williams, Lauren Wetzel, Maddie Clark, Maggie Kroening, Mary Rotenberg, Meghan Cole, Rea Smith, and Sarah Platt.

