FAU Adds Georgia HS 6A Champion Brett Reason for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida Atlantic has picked up Brett Reason of Stingrays for fall 2021. Reason is a senior at Kennesaw Mountain High School in Georgia.

This moment has been long-awaited… but I’m so very excited and honored to tell the world that I have verbally committed to study and swim my next 4 years at Florida Atlantic University!!! I wouldn’t have ever made it this far with without such great parents, my sister Reagan, the boys of Cedar Creek, my Rays family, all of my KMHS brothers and sisters, all the coaches who’ve ever given me help and instruction, and of course my cousins. I can’t wait to bring y’all on this new chapter as the Red Rocket is going to Boca baby! Let’s go Owls!!! #FAU

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.65

100 free – 45.82

200 free – 1:41.46

100 fly – 51.90

At the 2021 Georgia HS 6A State Championships, Reason won the 50 free state title (20.71) and touched third in the 100 free (45.82). He hit another best leading off the 200 free relay in 20.65 and then he went 45.14 anchoring the 400 free relay for Kennesaw Mountain.

Since the pandemic hit, Reason has dropped considerable amounts of time; he was 21.4/47.3/1:45.4 in the sprint free events until late 2020, when he started chipping away at his bests in those three events.

Florida Atlantic just finished second at the 2021 CCSA Championships. Reason would’ve finished top-eight in the 50 free, 100 free and 200 free at that meet, and he could factor in on FAU’s free relays immediately during his freshman season.

Reason joins another Georgia sprinter, Brett Sasser, along with Florida’s Logan Thornsberry for this fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.