Georgia 7A Finalist Brett Sasser Joins FAU’s Class of 2025

SwimAtlanta’s Brett Sasser has committed to Florida Atlantic for fall 2021. He’s a senior at West Forsyth High School.

I felt like it was a great fit for me. I really liked the team, coaches, and the location!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 freestyle – 20.93

100 free – 46.20

100 breast – 58.22

100 fly – 50.01

200 IM – 1:55.20

Since the pandemic hit, Sasser has improved in the 100 fly, taking his best down by over a second since March 2020.

Most recently, Sasser raced at the 2021 Georgia HS 7A State Championships. He touched third in the 50 free (21.22) and seventh in the 100 free (46.83), while he led off both of West Forsyth’s free relays to state titles.

Last season, Sasser would’ve ranked fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free on FAU’s roster. He’s also fast enough to have made B-finals in both events at the 2020 CCSA Championships, where FAU finished third in the team race.

