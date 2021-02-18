Eason Jones Follows Older Siblings Raime, Jed to Yale (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eason Jones of Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Yale University for the 2022-23 school year. She’ll follow older siblings Raime Jones (junior) and Jed Jones (freshman) as a Yale swimmer.

I am incredibly excited to announce my commitment to the admissions process to swim and study at Yale University!! I can’t wait join my siblings at the best place💙🐶 boola boola!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:52.50

500 free – 5:00.69

100 back – 56.34

200 back – 1:59.59

200 IM – 2:05.10

400 IM – 4:23.89

Jones swam with Metroplex Aquatics in Texas until 2020, when she moved to Connecticut and has since been training with Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club. At the Texas HS 5A Championships last February, she finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:06.79) and ninth in the 500 free (5:06.50).

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Jones had a high finish in the 400 IM, taking 29th with a lifetime best 4:23.89.

Last season, Jones would’ve been #4 on Yale’s roster in the 200 back and 400 IM. She would’ve made B-finals in both events at the 2020 Ivy League Championships, where Yale finished third as a team.

Jones will join Caroline McCurdy and Sydney Kang in the Bulldogs’ class of 2026.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

