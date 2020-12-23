Summer Juniors Qualifier Sydney Kang (2022) Announces Verbal Commitment to Yale

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Sydney Kang from Newmarket, New Hampshire has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Yale University. She wrote on social media:

“I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Yale University! I am so grateful for my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me!! Go bulldogs!!💙🐶#boolaboola”

Kang attends Phillips Exeter Academy, whom she represents in high school swimming. She also swims for the club team SOLO Aquatics. A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Kang specializes in free, fly, and IM and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and 400 IM. She won the 100 fly (55.00) and was runner-up in the 50 free (23.77) at the 2020 New England Prep School Division I Championships in February. More recently, she notched four PBs at the 18 & U Winter Championships at The Workout Club, hosted by SOLO. She won the 100 breast (1:05.57), 200 fly (2:03.24), and 200 IM (2:03.63); was runner-up in the 50 free (23.56); and finished 3rd in the 100 free (52.49), 200 free (1:51.48) and 400 IM (4:21.98). Her 200 free, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM times were lifetime bests.

In November, Kang competed at U.S. Open in the 50/100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. Most of her best LCM times come from the New England Long Course Senior Championships in July 2019. She had an outstanding meet, winning the 50m free and finishing 2nd in the 100m free, 10th in the 200m free, 2nd in the 100m fly, 9th in the 200m fly, 2nd in the 200m IM, and 10th in the 400m IM. She qualified for Summer Juniors -at which she competed a week later- in the 50 free (26.21), 100 free (57.31), 100 fly (1:02.23), and 200 IM (2:20.07) and for the USA Swimming Futures Championships in the 200 free (2:07.20) and 200 fly (2:21.34). Kang went on to swim at Summer Junior Nationals in the 50/100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM but did not improve her times.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.99

200 fly – 2:01.37

50 free – 23.52

100 free – 51.33

200 free – 1:51.48

200 IM – 2:03.30

400 IM – 4:21.98

The Bulldogs finished 3rd at the 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships. Kang’s best times would have scored for Yale in the B finals of the 200/400 IM and the C finals of the 100/200 fly and 50/100/200 free.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

