Winter Juniors Qualifier Caroline McCurdy (2022) Announces Verbal to Yale

Caroline McCurdy from Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts has announced via social media her verbal commitment to the application process* at Yale University for the 2022-23 school year.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to swim and study at Yale University! Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way to make this dream come true. Go bulldogs!!🐶💙 #boolaboola”

McCurdy is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She moved to Crimson Aquatics this summer but all her best times come from early 2020 and before, when she was still attached to Gators Swim Club. McCurdy is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free and 100 free. She competed at 18&U Winter Championships in Wellesley where she placed 2nd in the 50 free (23.95), 4th in the 100 free (51.76), and 3rd in the 200 free (1:52.02). In December 2019, she swam the 50/100 free at Winter Juniors East, going PBs in both (23.42/50.65) and placing 16th in the 100. The following week she lowered her 50 PB at 2019 New England Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. She also earned lifetime bests in the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 IM, with finals appearances in the 50 free (4th), 100 free (6th), 200 free (5th), 500 free (12th), and 200 IM (11th).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.36

100 free – 50.65

200 free – 1:50.69

500 free – 4:59.06

200 IM – 2:06.50

McCurdy will join Sydney Kang in the Bulldogs’ class of 2026. Her best times would have scored in the B final of the 100 free and C finals of the 50/200/500 free at 2020 Ivy League Women’s Championships.

