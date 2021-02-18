Utah Adds Sofia Carlson and Krystal Lieu to Incoming Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Utah has added Sofia Carlson and Krystal Lieu to their incoming class of 2025.

SOFIA CARLSON

Carlson is based in Hawaii, where she trains with Kamehameha Swim Club. She’s a senior at Kaiser High School.

Little late, but very happy to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Utah! 😍 #goutes • (For the people who believed I would end up there, thank you. Iykyk😅)

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.84

100 free – 51.53

200 free – 1:52.64

200 fly – 2:07.97

KRYSTAL LIEU

Lieu hails from California, where she trains with North Coast Aquatics in San Diego. She’s a senior at University City High School.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue to swim and study at the University of Utah! I am so grateful for my family, friends, teammates and coaches for helping me along the way! So stoked to become part of the Ute family! Go Utes!!❤️🤍

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:04.08

200 breast – 2:18.81

Carlson is primarily a sprint freestyler, while Lieu specializes in breaststroke. Last season, Carlson would’ve been the Utes’ #6 100 freestyler, while Lieu would’ve been their #2 200 breaststroker.

Carlson and Lieu join Maile Andresen and Milla Ruthven in Utah’s incoming class.

