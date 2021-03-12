Reed Malone on Realizing Making an Olympic Team Doesn’t Define a Career

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with NCAA Champion, World University Games Champion, and now Swammer Reed Malone Malone announced his retirement after sustaining a concussion in practice one day, which gave him time to reflect on his career. Reed said the realization that he came to is he was chasing this Olympic dream because, without it, he thought his career would be a failure. Malone was able to reflect on all that he’s accomplished, and more importantly all the relationships he was able to foster through swimming, and hang his goggles up feeling very fulfilled with his time in the sport.

