Florida 3A Finalist Logan Thornsberry Verbals to Florida Atlantic (2021)

Logan Thornsberry of West Florida Lightning Aquatics has verbally committed to FAU for fall 2021. He’s a senior at Seminole High School.

I am extremely excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim at Florida Atlantic University. I want to give a big thanks to my coaches, family, and friends for helping me get where I am today. GO OWLS 🦉🦉!!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.44

100 free – 47.02

200 free – 1:41.75

500 free – 4:32.34

1650 free – 15:48.23

100 fly – 50.79

At the 2020 Florida HS 3A State Championships, Thornsberry took about four seconds off of his old best in the 500 free, taking fourth in 4:32.34. He also went a lifetime best in the 100 fly (50.79), just two events before his 500 swim. At that meet, he also went a new best 21.44 leading off Seminole’s 200 free relay, and he split 22.77 swimming fly on their 200 medley relay.

Thornsberry also recently added new bests in long course at the Southern Zone Sectionals a week ago, going 24.3/52.6/1:56.9 in the sprint free at 16:18.84 in the 1500 free.

FAU’s distance group is led by current seniors Josh Fountain, Will Smith and Clay Riemenschneider. Fountain and Riemenschneider were both 4:27 in the 500 last season, while Smith led the Owls in the mile (15:33.73).

Thornsberry would’ve made the 500 free A-final, the 100 fly B-final and he would’ve placed fourth in the mile at the 2020 CCSA Championships, where FAU took third as a team.

