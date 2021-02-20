William & Mary Adds Another Breaststroker, Sydney-Cate Thornett, for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney-Cate Thornett of Arlington Aquatic Club has verbally committed to William & Mary for fall 2021. She’s a senior at Georgetown Visitation Prep.

William & Mary said it was cutting its swim programs in September 2020, but reinstated the women’s team in October and the men’s team in November.

I chose William & Mary due to its strong academics and how tightly-knit the swim team is while still remaining extremely competitive. I am thrilled at the opportunity to be a part of such a great school and swim team!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:07.63

200 breast – 2:29.31

Thornett is primarily a breaststroker. At the 2020 Washington Metro Prep League Championships, she swam the 100 breast, taking 28th overall. She also swam on both of Georgetown Prep’s shorter relays, splitting 31.65 on their ninth-place 200 medley relay and 25.99 on their 11th-place 200 free relay.

Thornett joins Julie Anderson and Lexi Nussbaum in William & Mary’s incoming class. She and Nussbaum are both around the same speed in the breaststrokes, and they’ll join a sprint breast group led by sophomore Annie Tuttle (1:03.0).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.