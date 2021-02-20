H2okie Breaststroker Lexi Nussbaum Joins William & Mary Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lexi Nussbaum of H2okie Aquatics and Blacksburg High School has verbally committed to William & Mary for fall 2021.

William & Mary said it was cutting its swim programs in September 2020, but reinstated the women’s team in October and the men’s team in November.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at William and Mary!! I chose William and Mary because of its outstanding swim program and academic opportunities, and I can’t wait for the next 4 years. Thanks to my coaches, family, and friends for all of their support! Go Tribe!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 breast – 1:07.18

200 breast – 2:28.21

200 IM – 2:17.30

Nussbaum tells SwimSwam she plans to study Biology and/or Kinesiology and Health Sciences at William & Mary.

Since the pandemic started, Nussbaum has hacked four seconds off of her 200 breast and almost a second off her 100 breast. A senior at Blacksburg High School, she’s made the state team every year. At the 2020 Virginia HS 4A State Championships, she was a scorer in the 100 breast, taking 15th and helping Blacksburg set a school record in the 200 medley relay with a 31.06 breast split.

Nussbaum joins Julie Anderson, another swimmer from H2okie, in William & Mary’s incoming class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.