VA Butterflier Julie Anderson Verbals to William & Mary (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julie Anderson of H20kie Aquatics in Virginia has verbally committed to the College of William & Mary for fall 2021. Anderson is a senior at Blacksburg High School.

I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to swim and study for the College of William and Mary! I chose William and Mary for the outstanding academics, the amazing swim team, and the welcoming and fun community! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches who have helped me through this process! Go Tribe!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 53.45

200 free – 1:53.90

100 fly – 56.96

200 fly – 2:05.37

200 IM – 2:10.27

William & Mary cut its men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs in September, but in October, they reinstated the women’s team to avoid a possible Title IX violation.

At the 2020 Virginia HS 4A State Championships, Anderson finished third in both the 200 free and 100 fly. She was also 53.45 leading off Blacksburg’s 400 free relay.

Last season, Maura Graff led the Tribe in the 100 fly (55.3) and Rebecca Rogers did so in the 200 fly (2:02.3). Graff is currently a sophomore and Rogers a junior. William & Mary finished second at the 2020 CAA Championships behind James Madison; Anderson would’ve been a B-finalist in both butterfly events at that meet with her best times.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.